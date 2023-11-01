Twin murders shock Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 31

A man and a woman were murdered in two separate incidents in Kapurthala today.

In the first incident, a man was killed in a firing incident after two groups clashed at Sidhwan Dona village near here. The victim, Vijay Kumar, succumbed to bullet injuries at the hospital.

The cases In the first incident, a man was killed in a firing incident after two groups clashed at Sidhwan Dona village near here.

In another incident, an NRI from Sandhu Chatha village reportedly killed his wife by repeatedly smashing her head against the floor in his house.

Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta said two groups were on a collision course for the past few days over a minor issue. They again clashed early this morning. A member of one of the groups opened fire, leading to the death of Vijay.

In another incident, an NRI from Sandhu Chatha village reportedly killed his wife by repeatedly smashing her head against the floor in his house. The deceased has been identified as Harpreet Kaur. Her husband Sukhdev Singh had returned from Italy just a day ago.

The couple had a heated argument after which Sukhdev dragged the woman to a room, smashed her head against the floor and left the house.

The SSP said cases had been registered and efforts were being made to nab the suspects in both cases.

#Kapurthala