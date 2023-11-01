Twin murders shock Kapurthala

Jalandhar, October 31
A man and a woman were murdered in two separate incidents in Kapurthala today.
In the first incident, a man was killed in a firing incident after two groups clashed at Sidhwan Dona village near here. The victim, Vijay Kumar, succumbed to bullet injuries at the hospital.
The cases
- In the first incident, a man was killed in a firing incident after two groups clashed at Sidhwan Dona village near here.
- In another incident, an NRI from Sandhu Chatha village reportedly killed his wife by repeatedly smashing her head against the floor in his house.
Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta said two groups were on a collision course for the past few days over a minor issue. They again clashed early this morning. A member of one of the groups opened fire, leading to the death of Vijay.
In another incident, an NRI from Sandhu Chatha village reportedly killed his wife by repeatedly smashing her head against the floor in his house. The deceased has been identified as Harpreet Kaur. Her husband Sukhdev Singh had returned from Italy just a day ago.
The couple had a heated argument after which Sukhdev dragged the woman to a room, smashed her head against the floor and left the house.
The SSP said cases had been registered and efforts were being made to nab the suspects in both cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Israel says the strike destroys a Hamas command centre set u...
24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US
Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...
Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...
Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York
Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...