Two armed men fire at house, ask for Rs 20L extortion money

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 24

Two unidentified armed men fired at a house in Ghariala village on Thursday afternoon and sought Rs 20 lakh as extortion from the family on a WhatsApp call.

Kishor Chand, a member of the family, said that the two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons fired at their house on Thursday and made a WhatsApp call asking for Rs 20 lakh from the family on the mobile of Devinder Kumar, brother of Kishor Chand.

ASI Jatinderpal Singh said that a case under Section 384, 387, 336, 506 and 120-B of IPC read along with Section 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act had been registered on Thursday.

#Tarn Taran #WhatsApp