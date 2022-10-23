Two armed robbers target travel agency in Amritsar, loot Rs 2 lakh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 22

Two armed robbers looted Rs 2 lakh from a travel agency at gunpoint in Jandiala Guru area here on Friday evening. Both the accused had covered their faces and while escaping they fired in the air so that nobody dare follow them. A police team reached the spot and started a probe. CCTV footage is being analysed. The Jandiala Guru police station have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the unidentified robbers.

Karanjit Singh (47), a resident of Akash Avenue in Jandiala Guru, told the police that he ran a Western Union money exchange and travel agency in the name of Dhami Travellers, opposite the Jandiala Guru municipal committee house.

He said around 8pm on Friday, he was present in his shop when two armed persons entered the shop. They forcibly took out Rs 2 lakh from the counter and later escaped on a bike. SSP, Amritsar rural police, Swapan Sharma said investigations were on to identify suspects.