Two arrested for assault in Phagwara

Phagwara: The police have arrested Sayrav Verma and Vinay Verma, both residents of Regency Town in Phagwara, on the charges of attacking and hurting the religious sentiments of a person. A case has been registered under Sections 323, 452, 506, 295-A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code in this regard. OC
Freezer stolen from mortuary
Phagwara: The Shahkot police booked unidentified miscreants for stealing a freezer from a mortuary. Ravindar Singh, a resident of Patti Shahla Nagar in Malsian village, complained to the police that the miscreants broke into the mortuary at Patti Shahla Nagar on March 6 night and stole the outer unit of the freezer. The police said that a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered in this regard.
