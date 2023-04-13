Two arrested for firing, theft

Our Correspondent

Shahkot, April 12

The Shahkot police have arrested two persons on the charge of firing and forcibly harvesting wheat crop and theft.

Station House Officer (SHO) Baljit Singh said the accused had been identified as Gurmit Singh, a resident of Kairan village under Dharam Kot police station in Moga, and Shamsher Singh of Giddarr Pindi village under Nakodar Sadar police station.

Gurprit Singh, a resident of Bhamba Landa village under Ghal Khurd police station in Ferozepur complained to the police that the accused and their 10 unidentified accomplices barged into his fields at Burre Wal village and forcibly harvested wheat crop, fired in the air, and took away material with them.

The SHO said a case under Sections 379 (theft) 427(mischief) 336(endangering life or personal safety of others) 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC and 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the accused. He said some stolen items had been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.