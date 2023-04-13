Two arrested for firing, theft

Shahkot, April 12
The Shahkot police have arrested two persons on the charge of firing and forcibly harvesting wheat crop and theft.
Station House Officer (SHO) Baljit Singh said the accused had been identified as Gurmit Singh, a resident of Kairan village under Dharam Kot police station in Moga, and Shamsher Singh of Giddarr Pindi village under Nakodar Sadar police station.
Gurprit Singh, a resident of Bhamba Landa village under Ghal Khurd police station in Ferozepur complained to the police that the accused and their 10 unidentified accomplices barged into his fields at Burre Wal village and forcibly harvested wheat crop, fired in the air, and took away material with them.
The SHO said a case under Sections 379 (theft) 427(mischief) 336(endangering life or personal safety of others) 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC and 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the accused. He said some stolen items had been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...