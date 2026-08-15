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Home / Jalandhar / Two arrested for killing youth in Kapurthala village, weapons recovered

Two arrested for killing youth in Kapurthala village, weapons recovered

The police recovered a China-made Norinco pistol, a PX5 Storm pistol, three magazines, three live rounds and three misfired rounds from their possession

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Deepkamal Kaur
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:28 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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The Kapurthala police have arrested two men in connection with the killing of a youth at Bishanpur Jattan village on August 11 and recovered two illegal pistols and ammunition from their possession.

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The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Tanna, and Mandeep Singh, alias Saga, both residents of Bishanpur Jattan.

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Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Harinder Singh Gill said that on August 11, the accused allegedly opened fire at Lovepreet Singh, alias Lakha, who was travelling on a motorcycle with his friends Suraj and Harshdeep. According to the police, the accused were riding a black Splendor motorcycle.

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Lovepreet Singh sustained fatal gunshot injuries and died on the spot, while Harshdeep was injured in the incident. The accused also allegedly snatched the victims’ mobile phones before fleeing the scene.

A case was registered at the Kapurthala Kotwali police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Gill said special police teams were constituted under the supervision of senior officers. The teams, comprising DSPs Shital Singh and Sukhpal Singh, CIA staff in-charge Raman Kumar and Kotwali SHO Lakhbir Singh, worked on human and technical intelligence inputs and succeeded in identifying and apprehending both accused.

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The police recovered a China-made Norinco pistol, a PX5 Storm pistol, three magazines, three live rounds and three misfired rounds from their possession. The SP (Investigation) further said that Gurpreet Singh was already facing two criminal cases registered in Jalandhar Rural and was currently out on bail in both cases. Mandeep Singh had no previous criminal record, he added.

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