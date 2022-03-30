Two arrested for murder

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The police have arrested two Kapurthala residents on the charge of murder on Tuesday. The investigating officer said the accused have been identified as Lovely, a resident of Mohalla Ucha Dhaurra, Kapurthala, and his brother Rakesh Kumar, alias Suma, who allegedly murdered Harprit Singh alias Happy, a resident of Talwandi Butian. Gurprit Kumar, brother of the deceased, had lodged a complaint to the police that his brother had gone to attend a DJ party in their neighborhood on January 1 night but did not return home. A Sallaichan village resident saw the body of a youth lying in a field and told the police. A case has been registered. OC

5th arrest in murder case

Nakodar: The Criminal Investigating Agency (CIA) of the Jalandhar (rural) police have arrested an accused on the charge of murder of prominent Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh. This was the fifth arrest in the case. Inspector Surindar Kumar said the accused has been identified as Yadwindar Singh, a resident of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, and presently living in Amritsar. Angrej Singh, a resident of Nangal Ambian village, had lodged a complaint to the police in this regard. The police had registered a case under Sections 302, 307, 148 and 149 of the IPC and 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act against the accused. OC

1 arrested for illegal mining

Nakodar: The police have arrested a villager and booked another on the charge of illegal sand mining. The investigating officer (IO) said the accused has been identified as Jiwan Singh, a resident of Bangiwal village. The IO said the police party on patrol duty near Sangowal village stopped a tractor trolley loaded with sand, but the accused could not produce any valid document. A case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act and 379 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

One nabbed for growing poppy

Nurmahal: The police have arrested a villager on the charge of cultivating poppy crop. The accused has been identified as Lekh Raj son of Lachhmann Dass. The IO said the police raided the field and seized 30 plants of poppy crop weighing 730 grams.