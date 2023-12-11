 Two arrested for murder bid : The Tribune India

Two arrested for murder bid

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two villagers on the charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and rioting 16 months after the registration of the case. Investigating officer (IO) Nachtar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Rakesh Kumar, alias Manga, and Amrinder Singh, all residents of Uppal Bhupa village. Prabh Deep Singh, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the suspects attacked him and his brother with sharp weapons with an intention to kill them and seriously injured them on August 15, 2022. A case under Sections 307, 323, 324, 326, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against the suspects. OC

BPEO building lying unused

Phagwara: Though Block Primary Education Office (BPEO) building at Chuheki village on the Nurmahal-Jalandhar road has been completed, it is not being used for the purpose it was built. The then Nurmahal MLA Gurdeep Singh Bhullar persuaded the Chuheki village panchayat to donate two kanal land to the Primary Education Department for the construction of an office building The then Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Ajit Singh Pannu and Bhullar jointly laid the foundation stone of the BPEO office building in July 2007. The building was completed, but the BPEO office was not been shifted here. It has now become a haven for anti-social elements and drug addicts. OC

Trader held for cheating

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a shopkeeper on the charges of cheating and gambling. Investigating officer (IO) Lakhbir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Naresh Kumar, a resident of Pati Haveli in Malsian village The IO said the suspect was selling betting slips at his shop and cheating innocent residents. An amount of Rs 8,450 was recovered from his possession. A case was registered against the suspect. OC

Four booked on charge of assault

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked four persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Hans Raj said the suspects had been identified as Sukha, a resident of Birpind village, Happy and their two unidentified accomplices. Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Manhuwal village, complained to the police that the suspects attacked him with weapons and seriously injured him on December 5 at Nakodar. A case was registered against the suspects.

