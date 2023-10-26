Two arrested for murder bid, firing

Phagwara, October 25
The police have arrested two Nakodar residents on the charges of attempt to murder and firing.
Investigating officer (IO) Rannjit Singh said the suspects had been identified as Harsh alias, Gora, alias Khushakee, and Lov, alias Gulabi, residents of Guru Nanak Pura Mohalla, Nakodar.
In his complaint to the police, Rak Kumar, a resident of Malarri village, said the suspects and their accomplices barged into his saloon at Mohalla Gauns on October 6 evening and attacked him and his brother Harsh with weapons. One of the suspects, Gora, opened fire from his pistol at his bother with an intention to kill him. The gunshot hit his brother above the chest.
The IO said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC and Sections 24, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered.
