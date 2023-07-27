Two arrested for robbing toll plaza staffer of Rs 23.5L

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, July 26

The Phillaur police have busted a five-member inter-district gang of robbers with the arrest of two persons for allegedly robbing a staffer of a toll plaza at Ladhuwal.

DSP Jagdish Raj said the arrested accused were identified as Manpreet Salhan, a resident of Mehrampur village near Banga, and Gurjit Singh, a resident of Loharan village near Goraya.

Three others — kingpin Vipin Kumar, a resident of Ghurrka; Dharmendra, a resident of Bharo Mazara village; and Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Bhanoki village near Phagwara — were still at large. Phillaur SHO Harjinder Singh said the police had recovered Rs 2 lakh of the total Rs 23.5 lakh looted by the gang.

DSP Jagdish Raj said Vipin, who was working with the toll plaza at Ladhuwal as ambulance driver, allegedly hatched a plan to rob the staff.

