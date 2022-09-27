Two arrested for smuggling liquor

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, September 26

The Garhshankar police have arrested two accused for smuggling liquor, and have registered a case against them under the Excise Act.

According to police sources, a police team led by SI Sukhwinder Singh, was en route to the GT Road towards Dhamai. When they reached near a petrol pump, two bike-borne youths came from the other direction. Plastic envelopes containing 12 bottles were recovered from them.

The accused were identified as Harpreet Singh and Harjinder Singh, both residents of Khadpur, Balachaur. Neither of the two accused could produce a license and or a permit for the liquor. The police have initiated action against the accused.