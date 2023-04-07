Two arrested for snatching

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police arrested two persons for snatching earrings and cash. Investigating officer (IO) Amrik Lal said the suspects had been identified as Ramesh Kumar of Cheema Khurd village and Kulwant Singh of Bhandal Himmat village. Davinder Kumar, a resident of Jandiala village, filed a complaint with the police that the suspects waylaid him and his wife on the Numahal-Phillaur road and snatched his wife’s earrings and Rs 8,000 by threatening them with a sharp-edged weapon. The IO said a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspects and a sharp-edged weapon and Rs 2,000 had been recovered from them. The motorcycle used in the crime has also been impounded. oc

Bail on forged papers; 4 booked

Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged by the Judicial Magistrate, Phagwara, the city police have registered a case under Section 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 205 and 120B of the IPC against a village Panchhat resident Jatinder Sood and his three other accomplices on the charge of getting bail with forged documents in a criminal case registered against him in May, 2020. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Woman drug peddler held

Phagwara: The Phillaur police on Thursday arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 15gm of heroin from her possession. SP (Investigation) Manpreet Dhillon said the arrested drug peddler was identified as Bholi of village Mandi near Phillaur. The accused was nabbed at a check-point. SP Dhillon said the arrested accused was already involved in six cases of drug peddling. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

District Courts in new complex

Hoshiarpur: District and Sessions Judge Dilbag Singh Johal informed that the courts of District and Sessions Judge, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Civil Judge or Magistrate will start functioning from April 10 in the newly built District and Sessions Judge Court Complex.