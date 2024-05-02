Two arrested for snatching

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two persons for snatching a woman’s gold chain. Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amandeep Singh said the suspects had been identified as Jatinder Kumar, alias Jiti, and Harsha Kumar, alias Harsh, residents of Mule Wal Arayin village. Balwinder Kaur, a resident of Parjian Khurd village, told the police that two motorcycle-borne miscreants waylaid her at Parjian Khurd Gate on the evening of April 25. They snatched her gold chain and fled the spot. The DSP said a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspects. OC

Man held on rape charge

Phagwara: The police have arrested a Nakodar resident on the charges of rape, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Dilbag Singh said the suspect had been identified as Manider Singh, a resident of Mohalla Rattan Nagar, Nakodar. A case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Sections 3, 4, 5, 6 and 17 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against the suspect and others in August 2022. OC

Bottles of illicit liquor seized

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer (IO) Kewal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Pawan Kumar, alias Babbu, a resident of Malsian village. The IO said 15 bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered. OC

Man killed in road accident

Talwara: A man was crushed to death under the wheels of a car at Khizarpur village on the Hajipur-Dasuya road here on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar (22), a resident of Khizarpur village. Giving information, Mahinder Singh, a resident of Khizarpur village, said a speeding car coming from Hajipur hit him while he was crossing the road after purchasing goods from a grocery shop. As a result, his head was crushed the wheels of the car. ASI Gurvinder Singh, who reached the spot, said the car driver fled the spot after the mishap. The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of the Government Civil Hospital, Mukerian, for postmortem.

