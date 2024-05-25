Two arrested for snatching

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested two persons for snatching cash and a mobile phone from a woman. Investigating officer (IO) Davinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Amarjit Singh, a resident of Rai Pur village, and Satpal, alias Pala, a resident of Vehran village. Neha, a resident of Mohalla Khurla Pur, Mehat Pur, told the police that while she was returning home on May 23, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched his purse containing Rs 30,000 and a mobile phone. The IO said a case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. The police also recovered the mobile phone and Rs 560 from him. OC

Amritsar resident nabbed for theft

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested an Amritsar resident on the charge of stealing purses, cash and other valuables from people at busy places. Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Pardeep Kumar, alias Mattu, a resident of Milap Avenue, Kale Ghannu Pur, falling under the Chheherta police station. The IO said the police got a tip-off that the suspect was involved in theft at busy places and was waiting at the bus stand to flee. The police conducted a raid and arrested him. The IO said a case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

Villager attacked with weapons

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of assaulting a person. Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Akbar Pur Kalan village, told the police that the suspects barged into his house on the night of May 11 and attacked him with weapons. Investigating officer Buta Ram said a case under Sections 324, 452 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons. OC

Man held with illegal liquor

Phagwara: The police arrested a liquor trader and recovered 12 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession on Thursday night. The suspect has been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Onkar Nagar. A case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered.

