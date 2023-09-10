Two arrested for snatching, theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 9

The Bilga police have arrested two persons on the charges of snatching cash from a person and stealing transformers from fields.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mohinder Pal said the suspects had been identified as Viki, a resident of a Jogian Basti, Dharam Kot, Moga, and Buta Singh, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Dharam Kot, Moga.

Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Mowai village, complained to the police that the suspects snatched Rs 700 from him by threatening him with sharp weapons on August 8.

The SHO said the suspects also stole transformers from fields of farmers.

A case under Sections 379-B (snatching), 379 (theft) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. The police recovered Rs 700 and parts of stolen transformers from their possession.

