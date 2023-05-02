Two arrested for stealing in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 1

The Nurmahal police have arrested two thieves on the charge of stealing items from a shop.

Investigating Officer (IO) Jugraj Singh said Chuharr Singh, a resident of Kot Badal Khan village, complained to the police that Karan Mattu and Sukhwinder Singh, both residents of the same village, barged into his shop on April 29 night and stole an old sewing machine and 50 kg of iron scrap.

The IO said a case under Sections 457 (trespass) and 380 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC had been registered against the accuse.