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Home / Jalandhar / Two arrested for theft of agri motor wires in Kapurthala

Two arrested for theft of agri motor wires in Kapurthala

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:54 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Farmers in rural areas of Kapurthala have expressed concern following a series of thefts targeting electrical wiring and equipment used for agricultural irrigation. The latest incident came to light when a former village sarpanch discovered that wiring connected to a tubewell motor had been stolen during the night.

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According to a complaint, the theft was noticed when the complainant visited his fields and found the wiring and related equipment missing. During inquiries, suspicion fell on individuals allegedly involved in similar thefts in nearby villages. The police subsequently launched an investigation and arrested two accused, identified as Sukhdev Singh and Jasmail Singh.

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Officials believe the accused may be linked to multiple theft incidents. The arrests have provided some relief to residents who had been worried about recurring thefts of agricultural equipment.

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A theft case was registered at Sadar Kapurthala Police Station and further investigation is on.

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