Two arrested in death case of ex-MP’s son

The city police have arrested two accused in the fatal hit-and-run case of ex-Jalandhar MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee’s son Richie Kaypee.

The two persons arrested by the police are brothers-in-law of the main accused, Gursharan Singh Prince, whose Creta car had collided with the Fortuner car of Richie on the ill-fated evening on Saturday last.

The two accused — Taranjit Singh of Ludhiana and Gurpreet Singh of Jalandhar — had reportedly harboured the accused and helped him in escaping. Both of them were presented in the court today after which they were granted bail.

The main accused in the case, Prince, has applied for bail, which is to be heard tomorrow. But owing to ‘No-Work Day’ in court, there is a possibility of the case getting held up.

Meanwhile, the bhog ceremony of Richie was held today which was attended by the chief of Radha Soama Dera

Beas Gurinder Singh Dhillon, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh, Shahkot MLA Hardev S Laddi Sherowalia and former BJP MP Hans Raj Hans.