DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Two arrested in death case of ex-MP’s son

Two arrested in death case of ex-MP’s son

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:48 AM Sep 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Head of Dera Radha Soami Gurinder Singh Dhillon at the bhog ceremony of MS Kaypee’s son Richie in Jalandhar on Sunday; (right) SAD chief Sukhbir Badal with MS Kaypee. Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

The city police have arrested two accused in the fatal hit-and-run case of ex-Jalandhar MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee’s son Richie Kaypee.

Advertisement

The two persons arrested by the police are brothers-in-law of the main accused, Gursharan Singh Prince, whose Creta car had collided with the Fortuner car of Richie on the ill-fated evening on Saturday last.

The two accused — Taranjit Singh of Ludhiana and Gurpreet Singh of Jalandhar — had reportedly harboured the accused and helped him in escaping. Both of them were presented in the court today after which they were granted bail.

Advertisement

The main accused in the case, Prince, has applied for bail, which is to be heard tomorrow. But owing to ‘No-Work Day’ in court, there is a possibility of the case getting held up.

Meanwhile, the bhog ceremony of Richie was held today which was attended by the chief of Radha Soama Dera

Advertisement

Beas Gurinder Singh Dhillon, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh, Shahkot MLA Hardev S Laddi Sherowalia and former BJP MP Hans Raj Hans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts