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Home / Jalandhar / Two arrested in house theft case

Two arrested in house theft case

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:51 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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The Begowal police have arrested two persons in connection with a house theft case and claimed to have recovered stolen gold jewellery and a motorcycle from their possession.

The arrests were made as part of an investigation launched on the directions of Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora, IPS and under the supervision of SP (Investigation) Harvinder Singh Gill, PPS, as police stepped up efforts to trace theft cases in the district.

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According to police, Pritam Singh, a resident of Lamme village under Begowal police station, lodged a complaint on September 10. He told the police that his son-in-law, Bikramjit Singh, had gone to a hospital in Jalandhar along with his wife Andeep Kaur and other family members for the treatment of Gopal Singh’s knees.

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Before leaving, the family had locked the house and handed over its keys to Pritam Singh. The police said that when Bikramjit Singh returned home at around 9.30 pm, he found the centre lock of a bedroom door broken. On checking the almirah inside the room, the family found that gold jewellery, US dollars, cash and watches were missing.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Begowal police station and an investigation was initiated. During the investigation, police traced and arrested Wilson alias Vishi, a resident of Atalgarh village under Mukerian police station in Hoshiarpur district and Ashish Kumar alias Akshish Kumar alias Rammi, a resident of Mohalla Kishanpura, Mukerian, currently residing in Gahladiya village.

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Police claimed that stolen gold jewellery and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the accused. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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