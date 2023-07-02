Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 1

In a heinous incident at Chugitti Chowk, two out of three men involved in splashing hot oil on a minor boy have been apprehended by the city police.

The shocking event occurred on June 29 when the victim, a young boy, assisting his father at their burger stall, denied service to the trio as they arrived late. In a fit of anger, the men retaliated by throwing scalding hot oil on the boy.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hira Lal and Sarabjit Singh, both residents of Chugitti. The third suspect, named Titu, remains at large as the police continue their search for him.

“Since the incident was reported, we have been conducting raids at various locations to track down the suspects. Acting swiftly on crucial evidence, including CCTV footage, we apprehended Hira Lal and Sarabjit Singh near the cremation ground in Chugitti”, said SHO Rama Mandi Rajesh Kumar.

He said investigations had revealed that both arrested individuals have a history of criminal activities, with prior cases registered against them under different sections of the IPC and the NDPS Act. “We have taken the arrested suspects into custody for further interrogation, aiming to gather more information about the incident. The search for the third person involved in this appalling crime is still ongoing”, he added.