Two arrested in separate drug cases in Phagwara

In a continued crackdown on drug trafficking, Kapurthala police have arrested two individuals in separate cases under the NDPS Act and recovered a significant quantity of banned intoxicants from their possession. Both cases were registered following routine patrols and swift police action based on credible information.

In the first case, a police team, was on routine patrol on the GT Road flyover near Subhanpur when a special informer tipped them off about a person standing near the Fograwal Bridge allegedly waiting for customers to sell intoxicating substances. Acting promptly on the information, the police team reached the spot, where they noticed a man standing on the right side of the bridge. On spotting the police vehicle, the suspect attempted to flee but was overpowered with the help of accompanying staff.

During questioning, the accused disclosed his identity as Dalbir Singh alias Fitte, a resident of Fograwal village near Subhanpur. A search of the accused led to the recovery of 100 intoxicant tablets from his possession. Following the recovery, a case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered, and the accused was taken into custody for further investigation.

In a separate incident, another NDPS case was registered at Sadar Kapurthala police station based on a recovery made by cops during patrolling duty near the main gate area. The police team noticed a young man who threw a packet on the roadside and tried to escape upon seeing the police.

The suspect was apprehended, and on inquiry, he identified himself as Mangal Singh, son of Tota Ram, a resident of Purani Dana Mandi near the railway station, Kapurthala.

On checking the discarded packet, the police recovered 40 capsules of Pregabalin, a banned psychotropic substance. Consequently, a case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act was registered, and the accused was arrested on the spot. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.