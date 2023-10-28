Two arrested on murder charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 27

The Bilga police have arrested two persons on the charge of murdering a co-villager.

SHO Mohinder Pal said the suspects had been identified as Chandan Kumar, alias Chandi, a resident of Pati Bhati, and Jaskaran Singh, alias Bobi, alias Dadu, a resident of Pati Bagga Bilga village. Their four accomplices were arrested earlier in this regard.

The SHO said the suspects and their four accomplices killed Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggi, a resident of Pati Bagga Bilga village, on the night of October 22.

In her complaint to the police, Mohinder Kaur, mother of the deceased, said the suspects killed her son Jaggi at the cremation ground in Pati Bagga. She said the suspects came to her house on October 19 and threatened to kill his son if he did not behave properly.

The SHO said a case under Sections 302, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against the suspects.

#Phagwara