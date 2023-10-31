Two arrested under excise act

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two persons on the charge of selling and brewing illicit country-made liquor. SHO Jswinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Banti, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala in Shahkot, and Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Dane Wal village. The SHO said 21 bottles of hooch, 100 litres of lahan (raw liquor) and utensils for brewing and storing lahan were recovered from them. The police also booked Sambhu of Mohalla Bagh Wala for selling hooch and recovered 70 bottles from him. Cases under the Excise Act have been registered against the suspects. OC

Scooter stolen, case registered

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing a scooter. Rawan Kumar, a resident of Arjan Nagar, complained to the police that he went to the temple to pay obeisance after parking the scooter outside on October 29. When he returned, he found the scooter missing. Investigating officer Hans Raj said a case under Section 379 of the IPC had been registered.

#Phagwara