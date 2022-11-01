Two arrested under ndps act

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a drug peddler, Jasvir Singh of Dharme Dain Chhana village, with 10 gm of heroin. In another case, the Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler, Jogindar Singh of Burj Kela, with 5 gm of heroin. OC

Man held with 20-gm heroin

Jalandhar: The city police on Monday nabbed a man and seized 20-gm heroin from his possession. The accused, Raj Kumar, of Babu Labh Singh Nagar has been booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. TNS

Proclaimed offender held

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who had been absconding for the past six months. Investigating officer Balwindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Bachitar Singh of Dheriyan. The accused had been wanted in a case of theft and trespassing. OC

Four booked for assault

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked four persons, including two women, on the charge of assaulting a man. Investigating officer (IO) Balkar Singh said the accused have been identified as Talwandi Butiyan resident Angrej Singh, his wife Jaswindar Kaur, his daughter and another resident of the same village. Balwindar Singh, a village resident, had complained to the police that he was on his way back home with his wife on October 28 when the accused waylaid them. They allegedly attacked him, leaving him injured. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC. OC

3 booked for harassment

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked three of a woman’s in-laws for dowry harassment. IO Avtar Lal said the accused are Gurprit Singh of Birr Bansian, his mother Mohindar Kaur and his brother Ranndip Singh. Manprit Kaur, a resident of Rampur, complained to the police that she was being harassed for dowry even since her marriage with Gurprit Singh forced her to bring more dowry. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC following an inquiry. Investigation is underway, and raids are on to nab the absconding accused.