Two arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested two suspects on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. Investigating Officer (IO) Hans Raj said intoxicant tablets (loose) were recovered from the possession of Sandeep, a resident of Aadramaan village falling under the Mehatpur police station, and Maninder Singh, a resident of Shahpur locality in Mehatpur. The IO said cases under Sections 22(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act were registered against the suspects. TNS

Woman injured in roof collapse

Phagwara: A woman sustained serious injuries when the roof of her house suddenly collapsed at Mohalla Rampura here on Friday night. The injured was identified as Vimala Rani. She was admitted to the Civil Hospital. Vimala said her house had a slate roof. When she went upstairs to make tea, suddenly the roof collapsed and she fell down and got injured. Dr Ashish Jaitley said the woman had injuries on her head and was under treatment. OC

Theft at Begowal Sewa Kendra

Kapurthala: An incident of theft has been reported from a government Sewa Kendra in the Begowal area of Kapurthala. The staff of the Sewa Kendra said they had shut down the premises on Friday at 5 pm. When they came on Saturday morning, they found important gadgets missing from the Sewa Kendra. The miscreants took away one LED, five black and white printers, one coloured printer, 16-battery UPS and a battery of a generator. The police registered a case at the Begowal police station and initiated an inquiry in this connection. TNS

Blood donation camp organised

Phagwara: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday organised a blood donation camp on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and party leader Parkash Singh Badal at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Nakodar. SAD district president and former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, 84 party workers and other leaders donated blood at the camp. Wadala said donating blood saved someone’s life and was a true service to humanity. TNS

48 bottles of liquor recovered from car

Kapurthala: The police recovered 48 bottles of liquor from a Swift car at Dhundianwal village on Saturday. The driver fled abandoning the vehicle on spot, said Sonamdeep Kaur, SHO, Sadar police station. The police had received a tip-off that one Arshdeep Singh was engaged in liquor smuggling. A naka was laid to apprehend him outside Dhundianwal village. A case was registered against the suspect.

