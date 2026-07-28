Two arrested with 1.35 kg heroin in Kapurthala

The Kapurthala police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered 1.35 kg of heroin from their possession during a special patrolling and checking operation conducted in the Sheikhupur area of the district.

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The accused have been identified as Karan Singh, a resident of Nawan Pind Bhathe near Kapurthala, and Sandeep, wife of Randhir Singh, a resident of Lakhan Khole village in Subhanpur, Kapurthala district.

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According SSP Gaurav Toora , a police party was engaged in routine patrolling, search operations and verification of suspicious persons when it received a tip-off. The informer revealed that the two persons were allegedly operating jointly and involved in the illegal trade of supplying heroin in large quantities in different parts of Kapurthala district.

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Acting promptly on the information, the police intercepted a white car without a registration number. During a thorough search of the vehicle, the police recovered heroin concealed inside the dashboard. The contraband was immediately seized and both were taken into custody.

A case under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused, while the car used in the alleged trafficking has also been impounded.

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Toora said further investigation is in progress to trace the source of the recovered heroin and to identify other persons connected with the alleged drug trafficking network. The police are also examining their to ascertain the extent of their involvement in the narcotics trade.