DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Two arrested with 1.35 kg heroin in Kapurthala

Two arrested with 1.35 kg heroin in Kapurthala

article_Author
Our Correspondent
PHAGWARA, Updated At : 09:01 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The Kapurthala police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered 1.35 kg of heroin from their possession during a special patrolling and checking operation conducted in the Sheikhupur area of the district.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Karan Singh, a resident of Nawan Pind Bhathe near Kapurthala, and Sandeep, wife of Randhir Singh, a resident of Lakhan Khole village in Subhanpur, Kapurthala district.

Advertisement

According SSP Gaurav Toora , a police party was engaged in routine patrolling, search operations and verification of suspicious persons when it received a tip-off. The informer revealed that the two persons were allegedly operating jointly and involved in the illegal trade of supplying heroin in large quantities in different parts of Kapurthala district.

Advertisement

Acting promptly on the information, the police intercepted a white car without a registration number. During a thorough search of the vehicle, the police recovered heroin concealed inside the dashboard. The contraband was immediately seized and both were taken into custody.

A case under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused, while the car used in the alleged trafficking has also been impounded.

Advertisement

Toora said further investigation is in progress to trace the source of the recovered heroin and to identify other persons connected with the alleged drug trafficking network. The police are also examining their to ascertain the extent of their involvement in the narcotics trade.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts