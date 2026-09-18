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Home / Jalandhar / Two arrested with 216 gm heroin in Kapurthala

Two arrested with 216 gm heroin in Kapurthala

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Tribune News Service
Kapurthala, Updated At : 07:55 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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The CIA staff of the Jalandhar Rural Police have arrested two alleged drug smugglers and seized 216 gram of heroin from their possession in two separate operations.

The arrested duo have been identified as Kashmir Singh, alias Sheera, from whom 116 gram of heroin was recovered and Sarabjit Singh, alias Babbi, from whom 100 gram of heroin was recovered.

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The arrests were made as part of a special campaign against drug trafficking and anti-social elements being conducted on the directions of Harvinder Singh Virk, SSP. The operations were carried out under the supervision of Vineet Ahlawat, SP (Investigation), and Lakhwinder Singh, DSP (Investigation), and led by Inspector Pushp Bali, in-charge, CIA staff, Jalandhar Rural.

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Virk stated that the first arrest took place on September 13 during checking on the Kartarpur-Kapurthala road. A CIA team led by ASI Balwinder Singh allegedly intercepted Kashmir Singh of Hamira, Kapurthala, near a gurdwara. During his search, 116 gram of heroin was recovered from his possession.

In the second operation on September 17, a team, led by ASI Subhash Kumar, was conducting patrolling in the Lambra area. When the team reached near Nijjaran Adda, a young man standing near a bus stop attempted to flee after noticing the police party.

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The man was identified as Sarabjit Singh of village Latianwal, Kapurthala. A search resulted in the recovery of 100 gram of heroin from his possession.

The police said preliminary interrogation indicated that both accused had previously been named in cases related to drug trafficking.

Nine FIRs were registered previously against Kashmir and four against Sarabjit.

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