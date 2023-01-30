Two arrested with 240-gm intoxicant

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, January 29

The Garhshankar police arrested two bike-borne youths with 240-gm of intoxicant and registered a case. According to the police, during patrolling, Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh stopped and searched two bike-borne youths on the canal bridge on Banga Road and recovered 240 gram of intoxicant from them.

The accused were identified as Omkar Sehgal, a resident of Santokh Nagar and Bahadur Singh, a resident of Pahlewal police station, Garhshankar.

A case has been registered against Omkar Singh and Bahadur Singh. In this regard, SHO Garhshankar Karnail Singh said both the accused were being interrogated as from whom they used to buy and sell the said drugs.