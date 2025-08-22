Two arrested with 256 gm heroin

The CIA staff in Kapurthala have arrested two alleged drug traffickers and seized 256 gram of heroin from their possession.

According to SP (D) Prabhjot Singh, the accused had come from Tarn Taran to supply the contraband in Kapurthala. The operation was carried out near the village of Lakhhan Kalan.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, in charge of the CIA unit, was patrolling the area with his team when they noticed a car (PB-46-S-0752) approaching at a high speed. On spotting the police, occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee, but were quickly intercepted and taken into custody.

The suspects were later identified as Arshdeep Singh and Manpreet Singh, both residents of Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district. A thorough search of the car led to the recovery of heroin. The police have registered a case against the duo at Sadar police station.

The accused have been remanded in police custody for two days following a court order, and further investigation is underway to uncover the broader network involved in the trafficking.