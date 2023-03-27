Two arrested with 60 gm of heroin

Amritsar, March 26
The city police have arrested two persons in separate cases for allegedly possessing 70 gm of heroin here on Sunday. Those arrested were identified as Balwinder Singh and Rajinder Singh of Maqboolpura. The police seized 50-gm heroin from Rajinder and 20-gm from Balwinder Singh.
