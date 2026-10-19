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Home / Jalandhar / Two arrested with heroin at Dhilwan check-point

Two arrested with heroin at Dhilwan check-point

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Phagwara, Updated At : 06:32 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The Dhilwan police have arrested two youths travelling in a car and allegedly recovered 15 gram of heroin from their possession. A case has been registered against both accused under the NDPS Act.

Dhilwan SHO Jasdeep Singh said ASI Darshan Lal, along with a police team, was checking vehicles at the high-tech checkpoint at Bandi Dhilwan. During the operation, the police stopped a car for inspection and searched the vehicle after finding two youths inside.

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According to the police, the driver was identified as Parminder Singh of Street No. 9, Mohalla Ratanpura, Phagwara. The other occupant was identified as Nitin Gupta of Arhtiya Mohalla, Mehli Gate, Phagwara.

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The police said a search of the car led to the recovery of 15 gram of heroin concealed in a wax envelope inside the dashboard. Following the recovery, both occupants were taken into custody and booked under the NDPS Act.

The police have initiated further investigation to ascertain the source of the contraband and determine whether the accused were involved in any wider drug trafficking network.

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