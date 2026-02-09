DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Jalandhar / Two arrested with heroin during Kapurthala police patrol

Two arrested with heroin during Kapurthala police patrol

Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:52 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
The Kapurthala city police have registered a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after arresting two youths and recovering 14 grams of heroin during a routine patrol operation.

The arrests were made by an ASI-led police team while conducting area domination and suspicious-person checks within the city limits.

According to SSP Gaurav Toora, the patrol party was moving through Kotu Chowk, Markfed Chowk, and Dana Mandi areas and was heading towards Shekhupur when the team reached near Dana Mandi. At that time, two young men were seen approaching from the direction of Machhar Colony on a white Activa scooter bearing registration number PB-08-FB-5844. Suspecting their movement, the police team stopped the scooter and conducted a search.

During the search, the police recovered 14 grams of heroin from the possession of the two individuals. The recovered contraband included two separate packets of 7 grams each. The white Activa scooter used by the accused was also seized by the police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prince alias Lalli, son of Bagga Singh, a resident of Mohalla Ucha Dhoda, under Police Station City Kapurthala, and Virinder Singh alias Actor, son of Parmjit Singh, a resident of Bhugui village, under Police Station Kotwali Kapurthala. Both accused were taken into custody at the spot.

Following the recovery, a case was formally registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. Police officials confirmed that both accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway to determine the source of the narcotics and to ascertain whether the accused are part of a larger drug supply network.

