Two arrested with heroin in Garhshankar

Garhshankar, March 13
Two bike-borne youths were with arrested with 40 grams of heroin-like substance near Bhagtupur Mandi.
The Kot Fatuhi police post under the Mahilpur police station have booked Manish Kumar and Karna under the NDPS Act.
