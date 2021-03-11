Two arrested with heroin, intoxicating powder, weapons

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 25

During a special naka, the district police have arrested two persons who were wanted in serious cases and seized a huge quantity of narcotics and weapons from them. SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said the police team had received a tip-off that some people are coming to supply narcotics in Tanda area. On the basis of the information, the police had put up a hi-tech naka on the Rada bridge.

The SSP said on the basis of information, when the police stopped a car passing by and searched it, 100 grams of heroin, 260 grams of intoxicating powder, two pistols, four live cartridges and four magazines were recovered. He said the two arrested accused have been identified as Dilbag Singh alias Baga alias Fauji, a resident of Gohalwal, PS City Tarn Taran, and Balraj Singh alias Baz, a resident of Muradpur, Police Station Qadian District Gurdaspur.

He said the police have also seized the car of the accused. Responding to a question, District Police Chief Sartaj Singh Chahal said the arrested accused Dilbag Singh Baga is declared a fugitive in one case, while cases related to six serious crimes are registered against him in different police stations of the state. The father of the second accused, Balraj Singh alias Baz, has 13 cases registered against him in various police stations of the state. The SSP said the arrested accused will be produced in the court and after obtaining their remand, a thorough investigation will be done. It will be ascertained that from where the accused had brought the said weapons and where the narcotics were to be supplied. He said that more revelations are likely to come after the interrogation of the accused.