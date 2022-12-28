Two arrested with illicit liquor

Tarn Taran, December 27
The police arrested two persosn from Muradpur locality and seized 12,000 ML of illicit liquor. The accused had been identified as Ravisher Singh Ravi and Sukhdial Singh Sabi, Resident of Palasaur Colony. A case under Sections 61,1,14 of the Excise Act has been registered.
