Two arrested with intoxicants

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested two smugglers, recovering large cache of intoxicants from them. According to the information, the police arrested a drug smuggler near Bahadurpur and seized 1-kg charas and 80 gram of heroin from him. The accused has been identified as Yograj alias Yogi, a resident of Ghati Mohalla, Ludhiana. The Model Town police arrested Nitish Kumar alias Nishu, a resident of Bhagat Nagar and recovered large number of sedative pills from him during the naka in the area. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered by the respective police stations against the accused. OC

Cops seize Illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked unidentified persons on the charges of brewing and selling illicit country-made liquor. The investigating officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said he received information about the illicit brewing of liquor in Murid Wal village. A police team raided the spot and recovered 25 bottles of illicit liquor, 200 kg of lahan (raw liquor), utensils for brewing and storing lahan. The IO said a case under the Excise Act has been registered against the accused. OC

1 booked for kidnapping

Hoshiarpur: The Talwara police have booked an suspect for luring a minor girl away. The father of the girl said Maninderjit Singh, a resident of Harigarh village in Sangrur, lured his minor girl. After registering the case, the police have started further action. OC

One held with stolen bike

Hoshiarpur: Acting on a secret information, the Sadar police nabbed a person and recovered a stolen activa from his possession near Bassi Ghulam Hussain village. The accused has been identified as Bala Kulliyan resident Randesh Kumar. OC

Three booked for fraud

Hoshiarpur: The Hajipur police have registered a case against three persons over obtaining a passport using unfair means. The complainant, Gurdev Singh, informed the police that Yuvdeep Kaur of Baddla, with help from two Jalandhar residents Harnek Singh and Kulwinder Kaur, got a passport issued by pretending to be unmarried. The police have registered a case. OC

3 fresh covid cases in Jal

Jalandhar: As many as three new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar today. The Covid tally in Jalandhar remained at 81,128 cases today. A total of 79,130 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar stood at 14 today. No deaths were recorded in Jalandhar today, keeping the toll at 1,984. Meanwhile, Kapurthala district reported no new case of Covid today. The tally remained at 24,457 and with 601 fatalities.

