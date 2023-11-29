Two arrested with stolen bikes

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, November 28

The Garhshankar police arrested two persons and recovered a stolen bike from their possession. After interrogation, the police recovered two more bikes from them.

According to information, the Samundra Chowki in-charge, falling under the Garhshankar police station, was on a regular patrolling under the leadership of ASI Sukhwinder Singh. They got a tip-off about Manjeet Singh, a resident of Sahungra village falling under the Pojewal police station, and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Chakk Gujjran falling under the Garhshankar police station, who were reportedly indulged in thefts.

The police stopped them while they were coming towards Chakk Gujran village on a bike. During questioning, the police found that they were riding a stolen bike. During interrogation, two more bikes were recovered from them.

The police registered a case of theft against the suspects and started further investigations. The police said 10 cases of theft were already registered against Manjeet Singh in different police stations.