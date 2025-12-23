Two arrested with three pistols, six live cartridges

The CIA staff team of the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrested two individuals and recovered three .32 bore pistols, along with six live cartridges, during a targeted operation.

Jalandhar Commissioner of Police (CP) Dhanpreet Kaur said the operation was conducted under the supervision of Manpreet Singh Dhillon, DCP (Investigation), Jayant Puri, ADCP (Investigation), and Amarbir Singh, ACP, and was led by Inspector Surinder Kumar, in-charge, CIA Staff, Jalandhar. She said the CIA Staff police team apprehended two individuals from the Nakha Wale Bagh area. The arrested accused were identified as Rohan Kalyan and Roshan Sarki, alias Nepali, both residents of Bootan Pind, the CP said.

During search, the police recovered two .32 bore pistols along with four live cartridges from Roshan Sarki, and one .32 bore pistol along with two live cartridges from Rohan Kalyan. An FIR No. 207 was registered against the accused at the Bhargo Camp police station. Rohan Kalyan was previously involved in a criminal case registered at the Division No. 2 police station, in which he had been declared a proclaimed offender, the CP said.