Two bike-borne youths rob woman of gold chain worth over Rs 2 lakh in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 6

Incidents of theft and snatching are reportedly on the rise in Phagwara, with another robbery coming to light after two motorcycle-borne youths snatched a gold chain from a woman outside her house and fled. The incident, which took place when the woman was returning home from the market on her Activa scooter, was captured on footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

The victim, Pushpa Rani, said she had gone out on her Activa for some work. As she reached a street near her home, two unidentified youths riding a motorcycle approached her from behind and suddenly snatched a gold chain weighing approximately one-and-a-half tolas from her neck before speeding away.

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She said the stolen chain was worth more than Rs 2 lakh, causing her a substantial financial loss. The CCTV footage of the incident reportedly shows two accused snatching the chain from the woman’s neck and fleeing from the spot.

The police have been informed about the incident. Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of theft and snatching in the city, Pushpa Rani appealed to senior police officials to take strict measures to curb such crimes and ensure the safety of residents.