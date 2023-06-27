Two bikers killed in road mishap

Garhshankar, June 26
Two motorcyclists were killed after their bike collided with a canter near Padrana village on the Garhshankar-Hoshiarpur road.
According to information, Nirmaljit Singh (41), a resident of Ward No. 10 Mohalla Kirti Nagar, Hoshiarpur, and Bhupinder Singh (27), a resident of Chakk Gujran, Hoshiarpur district, were going on a bike from Garhshankar to Hoshiarpur. When they reached Padrana near Satnore Adda, their bike collided with a canter coming from the opposite side.
They both suffered serious injuries in the mishap. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
SHO Garhshankar Harprem Singh said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary and action was being taken on the statement of the relatives of the deceased. The canter driver has been arrested.
