Two bodies found partly eaten by dogs in Jalandhar district in 3 days

Two bodies, partly eaten by dogs, have been found in Jalandhar district in the past three days, raising concern amid a recent rise in cases of missing persons being found dead in fields. In both cases, the bodies were badly disfigured after being attacked and eaten by dogs.

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The first case pertains to Soni Devi (34), a resident of Sanghowal Tibba village in Mehatpur, whose body, reduced to bones, was found in the village on August 27. Her parents registered an FIR with the Mehatpur police on Friday, alleging her murder.

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In the second case, the body of a missing youth, identified as Naval (20), was recovered from bushes at Nurmahal today. He had been missing for seven to eight days and was reportedly suffering from mental health issues.

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In Soni Devi’s case, some neighbourhood children in Sanghowal Tibba reported seeing the body of a woman, partly eaten by dogs, in the paddy fields on August 27. Soni’s parents, who live nearby, identified the body through her gold bangles and clothes. She had gone missing a few days earlier.

According to the statement of Kiran Devi, Soni’s aunt and sister of her mother Suhanta Devi, to the police, Soni, a mother of three, had married 11 years ago. After her husband’s death four years ago, she went to Chandigarh with a neighbour, Shri Muni, alias Lala, on the pretext of him helping her get a job. Two years ago, the duo got married.

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Kiran Devi said that around two months ago, Soni began complaining to her family that Muni harassed her and threatened to kill her. Soni returned home about 22 days ago. On August 15, Muni allegedly tried to forcibly take her away several times despite her resistance. He eventually succeeded at around 9 pm when her relatives were busy.

After finding her missing, Soni’s parents tried contacting her but could not reach her. They assumed Muni had taken her to Chandigarh.

On Thursday, after some children reported seeing the body of a woman, Soni’s parents identified it and registered an FIR with the Mehatpur police on August 28 against Muni under Section 103 of the BNS.

ASI Mehatpur Janak Raj said, “The woman’s body was found on Thursday near a colony of immigrants. Her body was reduced to a skeleton because dogs ate away her flesh. Raids are being conducted in Chandigarh to trace her accused husband.”

In Naval’s case, the 20-year-old youth, who was reportedly suffering from mental health issues, had been missing for seven to eight days. His body was found in bushes behind ‘Bakar Khana’, near Bhandal Himmat Road in Nurmahal, by locals, who alerted the police. Parts of the body had been eaten by dogs.

Naval had reportedly been living with his maternal grandparents in the Khadika neighbourhood.

Investigating Officer ASI Subhash Chandra confirmed that Naval was mentally unwell. He said, “The boy’s parents were looking for him for seven to eight days. The cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem examination. He had earlier also gone out like this. No formal complaint had been lodged by the family.”