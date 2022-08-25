Two booked for assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two villagers on the charge of assaulting an old man. The accused have been identified as Ramesh Kumar and Vipin Kumar, both residents of Chuharr village. Priya Gautam, another resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the accused had assaulted her father-in-law on August 22, leaving him injured. A case under Sections 323, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. OC

One held with illicit liquor

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a resident of Baupur village on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Harbhajan Lal said nine bottles of country-made liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused, Darshan Singh. The IO said a case had been registered against the accused under the Excise Act. OC

Man arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating officer (IO) and Talwandi Sanghera police post incharge Aatmjeet Singh said 110 tablets were recovered from the possession of Amarjit Singh, a resident of ahmannia. The IO said a case had been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act.

