Two booked for cheating

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two travel agents. SHO GS Nagra said the suspects were identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Nikka, of Kotla Jangan village, and Harmesh Chand, alias Fauji, of Bopa Rai Kalan village. Hardeep Singh of Dara Pur village complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP that he gave Rs 2.20 lakh to the suspects for sending him abroad. He was neither sent abroad nor was his money returned. A case under Sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Act was registered against the suspects after an inquiry. OC

Rape suspect’s accomplice held

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested an accomplice of the rape suspect on the charges of criminal conspiracy and helping him commit the crime. Investigating Officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the suspect was identified as Pawan Kumar of Sanda village, an accomplice of Amninder Singh of Bhadma village, the rape suspect. The IO said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive), 316 (causing death of a quick unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against the rape suspect on July 25, 2023. The third suspect identified as Salim of Bhadma village was still absconding. The IO said a Breza car (PB-67-6144) used in the crime was recovered from the possession of suspect. OC

Man booked for hurting villager

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a villager on the charge of assaulting a man. Investigating officer (IO) Iqbal Singh said the suspect was identified as Lakhvir Singh of Jamsher village. Rafik Lal of the same village complained to the police that the suspect waylaid him on August 19, pushed him into a paddy field, attacked him with stones and injured and threatened him. The IO said a case under Sections 322, 324, 341 and 506 of the IPC was registered against the suspect. OC

Thief held with 5-kg copper wire

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Lal Bahadur Yadav, a security guard, the police have arrested a thief identified as Munna Kumar, a resident of Soondh Colony, on the charge of committing theft in a hotel. The thief was nabbed by the complainant while stealing copper wire from the hotel. The hotel is lying closed for more than 10 years. Five kg of copper wire was recovered from the thief. A case under Section 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered against the suspect. OC

Unidentified man run over by train

Phagwara: An unidentified middle-aged person was run over by a train near Phagwara railway station on Monday. Government Railway Police in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the deceased might be crossing the railway track at the time of the incident. The body has been kept in a hospital mortuary for 72 hours for identification after post-mortem examination.

