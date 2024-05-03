Two booked for duping woman of Rs 4.50 lakh

Phagwara, May 2
The Nurmahal police have booked two travel agents for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 4.50 lakh on the pretext of sending her abroad.
Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kulwinder Singh Virk said the suspects were identified as Parminder Kaur of Kang Jagir village and Vijay Kumar Momi of Bhar Singhpura village. Amandeep Kaur, a resident of Bhardwajian village, complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP that she paid Rs 4.50 lakh to the suspects for facilitating her migration abroad.
The victim said she was neither sent abroad nor her money returned by the suspects, who prepared false documents and cheated her. The DSP said a case was registered against the suspects.
