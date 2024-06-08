Two booked for fraud, conspiracy

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 7

The Nakodar City police have booked two Jalandhar residents on the charges of fraud and criminal conspiracy.

The police said the accused have been identified as Rohan Pande, a resident of Rajput Nagar, Model House, Jalandhar City, and Navjot Singh, a resident of Mohalla Lasurri, Tagore International School Road, Jalandhar City.

Viral Joshi, the legal representative of Indian First Life Insurance Company Limited, complained to the police that the accused opened accounts in various banks by submitting fake documents.

The complaint said the accused sent fake documents to the company to surrender money of various policyholders in fake accounts and thus credited Rs 82,45,512 to these fake bank accounts and committed fraud.

The police said a case under Sections 419, 420 465, 467, 468, 471, 511, and of the IPC and 66-D of the Information Technology Act has been registered against the accused.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar #Phagwara