Two booked for illegal mining in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 10

Two people have been booked by the district police on the charges of illegal mining and the illegal use of a tipper for mining operations in Kapurthala. A tipper and a JCB machine have also been seized.

The police have arrested one of the persons booked while the other one is still at large. The two booked people have been identified as Salinder Singh- who has been arrested, and Onkar Singh, both residents of Boot.

The police said Onkar Singh was a member of the Congress party, and the brother of the sarpanch of Boot. A complaint had been lodged regarding illegal mining going on behind a pipe factory in Boot, late on the night of September 8. The tipper filled with sand, seized by the police, was also found standing at the mining site. The JCB machine was also seized.

The duo was booked by the police in the wee hours of September 9.

An FIR has been lodged under Sections 21 (1) of the Mining and Minerals Act, 1957 and Section 379 of the IPC at the Kotwali police station in Kapurthala.

The investigating officer in the case, Parmjit Singh said, “We raided the factory premises in the wee hours on September 9. An FIR was also lodged yesterday. JCB operator Salinder Singh was nabbed form the spot while the owner of the factory, Onkar Singh, is stil at large. The operations were carried out after the mining officer duly moved an application on the issue. Pits going as deep as 15 feet, and dug up sites have been found, in the land being mined. Presently it seems the operations were going on for quite some time.

The sand mined from the site was also being employed at the factory and mounds of the sand were also seen on the factory premises. While the JCB operator was arrested, raids are on to nab the second accused- Onkar Singh, who owns the factory. Further investigation is also underway.”