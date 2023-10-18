Two booked for kidnapping

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked two persons on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. Investigating officer (IO) Govinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Virender, a resident of Bhago Budha village falling under the Kabir Pur police station, Kapurthala, and Vishal, a resident of Adalat Chak village falling under the Sultanpur Lodhi police station. Kavita, a resident of Nawan Pind Done Wal village, complained to the police that Virender kidnapped her minor daughter on the pretext of marrying her on October 15. Vishal helped him in the crime. The IO said a case under Sections 363, 366-A and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

School bus, scooter stolen

Phagwara: A school bus bearing registration number PB-09S-3134 was found stolen from outside the house of Rajinder Singh in Chahal Nagar area on Monday. Rajinder, owner of the bus, told the police that after scanning the CCTV footage, it was learnt that some car-borne miscreants came there and drove away the bus. The police are investigating the matter. In another incident, an Activa scooter was found stolen from near Aggarsein Bhawan, Phagwara, on Monday. Vipin Kumar, a resident of Indira Nagar, told the police that he went to Aggarsein Bhawan. When he returned, he found his scooter stolen. The police have registered a case.

