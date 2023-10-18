Two booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked two persons on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. Investigating officer (IO) Govinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Virender, a resident of Bhago Budha village falling under the Kabir Pur police station, Kapurthala, and Vishal, a resident of Adalat Chak village falling under the Sultanpur Lodhi police station. Kavita, a resident of Nawan Pind Done Wal village, complained to the police that Virender kidnapped her minor daughter on the pretext of marrying her on October 15. Vishal helped him in the crime. The IO said a case under Sections 363, 366-A and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC
School bus, scooter stolen
Phagwara: A school bus bearing registration number PB-09S-3134 was found stolen from outside the house of Rajinder Singh in Chahal Nagar area on Monday. Rajinder, owner of the bus, told the police that after scanning the CCTV footage, it was learnt that some car-borne miscreants came there and drove away the bus. The police are investigating the matter. In another incident, an Activa scooter was found stolen from near Aggarsein Bhawan, Phagwara, on Monday. Vipin Kumar, a resident of Indira Nagar, told the police that he went to Aggarsein Bhawan. When he returned, he found his scooter stolen. The police have registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots