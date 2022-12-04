Two booked for minor's abduction

Phagwara, December 3
On a complaint lodged by one Chhotu Lal Chaudhary, a resident of Sham Nagar in Phagwara, the police have registered a case under Section 363, 366A of the IPC against three persons on the charge of abducting his minor daughter who is missing since December 1.
The accused were identified as Ajay Gupta and his two sisters, Mianti Devi and Neelu Gupta, all residents of Tibbi Mohalla, Phagwara. The police are investigating the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress
Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm
Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters
Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their fran...
Those who can’t discharge duties will have to make way for others: Kharge talks tough at key Congress meet
Rahul Gandhi skips meetin ‘Some leaders are fulfilling their...
Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts
Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...
Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm
The seized drugs are the spurious versions of leading brands...