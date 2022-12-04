Two booked for minor's abduction

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 3

On a complaint lodged by one Chhotu Lal Chaudhary, a resident of Sham Nagar in Phagwara, the police have registered a case under Section 363, 366A of the IPC against three persons on the charge of abducting his minor daughter who is missing since December 1.

The accused were identified as Ajay Gupta and his two sisters, Mianti Devi and Neelu Gupta, all residents of Tibbi Mohalla, Phagwara. The police are investigating the matter.