Two booked for minor’s rape

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked two persons, including a woman, on charges of raping a minor and criminal intimidation. Investigating Officer (IO) sub-inspector Amandeep Kaur said the suspects had been identified as Jashan and Baljinder Kaur, residents of Koharr Kalan village. The victim’s grandmother complained to the police that Jashan raped the minor and Baljinder threatened the girl to keep mum or face dire consequences. Raids are being conducted to arrest the duo. OC
Theft reported from house
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Jashan Preet Singh, a resident of Bahmannia Khurd village, complained to the police that thieves burgled his house and stole Rs 25,000 in cash and 90 grams of gold jewellery.
