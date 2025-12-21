DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Two booked for murder of Shahkot man

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:09 AM Dec 21, 2025 IST
The Shahkot police have booked two persons for the murder of a local resident, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Japreet Singh alias Bagga, a resident of Rajewal village, and his unidentified accomplice. According to police, the duo allegedly shot dead Sandeep Kumar alias Sonu, a resident of Ram Dass Colony, Shahkot, on December 19.

Station House Officer (SHO) Balwindar Singh said Surinder Pal alias Sonu, brother of the deceased, lodged a complaint stating that Sandeep was shot near a shop where he was working. The complainant alleged that Bagga had earlier threatened his brother, asking him to leave his wife, as the accused had been in contact with her for some time.

Police have registered a case under Section 103 (murder) and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Two live cartridges and two empty shells were recovered from the crime scene. Further investigation is underway.

